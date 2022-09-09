Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $255,302,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average is $272.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

