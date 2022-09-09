Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $196.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

