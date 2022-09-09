Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

