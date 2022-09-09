Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Shares of MTCH opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.