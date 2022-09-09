Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,277,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,747.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 161,553 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CF opened at $102.46 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.