Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. abrdn plc lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 839,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,963,000 after buying an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.