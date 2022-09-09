Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 34,454 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $3,319,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,758.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.9 %
RBC Bearings Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.
RBC Bearings Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLLP)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.