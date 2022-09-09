Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 34,454 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $3,319,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,758.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.9 %

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP opened at $121.54 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

