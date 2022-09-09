Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

