Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

NYSE ABC opened at $147.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

