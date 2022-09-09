Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.



