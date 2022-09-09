Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

NYSE KEYS opened at $172.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

