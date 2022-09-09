Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.02.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

