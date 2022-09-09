Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $127.76 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

