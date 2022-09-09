Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

