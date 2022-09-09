Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

