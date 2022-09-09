Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $109,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

