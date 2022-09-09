Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.53 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

