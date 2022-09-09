Mackay Shields LLC Sells 469 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gartner by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Gartner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $298.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

