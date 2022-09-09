Mackay Shields LLC Sells 520 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

ODFL stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.