Mackay Shields LLC Sells 644 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $199.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

