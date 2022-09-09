Mackay Shields LLC Sells 744 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 531,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,191,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.27. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.