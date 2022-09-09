Mackay Shields LLC Sells 769 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

