Mackay Shields LLC Sells 928 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

