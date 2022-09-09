Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,827,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $352.60 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

