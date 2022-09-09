Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

HIG stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

