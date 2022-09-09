Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

