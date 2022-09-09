Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $275.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.61 and a 200 day moving average of $299.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.