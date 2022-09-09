Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $308.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

