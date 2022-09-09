Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104,301 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $966,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

