Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $342.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

