Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 74,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 200,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.14.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

