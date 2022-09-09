Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $37,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 78,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,893,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,206.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.59 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,162.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,245.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.18.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

