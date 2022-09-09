Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $81,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

