MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

NYSE MTZ opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.25.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

