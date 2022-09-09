Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $36,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Match Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

MTCH stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

