Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Match Group and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Match Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 4 16 0 2.80 Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $97.86, indicating a potential upside of 65.44%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 4.55, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Match Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 3.48% -164.13% 7.10% Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.98 billion 5.66 $277.72 million $0.32 184.85 Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.29 -$95.32 million -0.87 -3.60

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.