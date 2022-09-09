McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $79.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 6.7 %

MKC stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

