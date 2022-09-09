McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.