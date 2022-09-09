MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MetLife were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in MetLife by 123.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MetLife by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,991,000 after purchasing an additional 694,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 222,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

MetLife stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

