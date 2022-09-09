Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,284.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,260.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,282.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

