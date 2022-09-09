MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.23 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

