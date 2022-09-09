Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,168,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,526 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,835,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.70.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

