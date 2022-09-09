Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,027,058 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,545,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

