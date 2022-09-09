Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,950,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,827 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,217,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.70. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

