Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

