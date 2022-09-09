Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.