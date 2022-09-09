Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 122 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 28,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Microsoft by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,950,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,217,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100,827 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 88,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

