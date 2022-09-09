Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 253,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 49,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 489.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,941 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 352,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

