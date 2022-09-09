Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,046 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 919,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 277,772 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 393,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 884,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $43.82 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.