Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,470 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,386,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

